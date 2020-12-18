Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] Revenue clocked in at $257.80 million, up 67.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] gained 5.35% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Great Panther Restarts Operations at Topia.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ – Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) (“Great Panther” or the “Company”) has re-started operations at Topia following a voluntary suspension last month to prioritize the health of its workforce and local community and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Great Panther Mining Limited represents 353.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $301.28 million with the latest information. GPL stock price has been found in the range of $0.83 to $0.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 4319268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GPL stock

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, GPL shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8306, while it was recorded at 0.8150 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6765 for the last 200 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at -10.87. Great Panther Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.92.

Return on Total Capital for GPL is now -34.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.36. Additionally, GPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] managed to generate an average of -$147,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Panther Mining Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]

There are presently around $63 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,002,656, which is approximately 14.082% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 12,356,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.59 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.59 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly 30.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 24,394,870 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 7,876,536 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 41,622,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,893,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,914,587 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 705,565 shares during the same period.