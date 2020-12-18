For Drive Shack Inc. [DS], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] surged by $0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.30 during the day while it closed the day at $3.29. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Drive Shack to Reopen Orlando Venue on December 18th.

Reopening Strategy Includes Enhanced Partnership with Local Developer and Businesses to Further Integrate into the Community.

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced that it will reopen its 65,000-square-foot entertainment golf venue located in Orlando on December 18, 2020.

Drive Shack Inc. stock has also gained 33.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DS stock has inclined by 136.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.72% and lost -10.11% year-on date.

The market cap for DS stock reached $214.31 million, with 67.21 million shares outstanding and 58.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, DS reached a trading volume of 7912263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Drive Shack Inc. [DS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DS shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DS stock. On March 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DS shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93.

DS stock trade performance evaluation

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.20. With this latest performance, DS shares gained by 140.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.85 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 1.59 for the last 200 days.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.88 and a Gross Margin at +1.89. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.16.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.47. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,312.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$11,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Drive Shack Inc. [DS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Drive Shack Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 8.10%.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 35.00% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,699,844, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.99% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN ASSETS CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 4,219,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.94 million in DS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.68 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly -16.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 967,880 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,524,997 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 15,720,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,213,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 723,771 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,054,921 shares during the same period.