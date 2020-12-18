For CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] gained 1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $13.26 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2020 that CommScope Announces Industry First 204MHz Digital Return.

DT4600N transmitter and DR3600N receiver enable cable operators to achieve high-split upstream network and realize full potential of DOCSIS 3.1, including 1 Gbps symmetrical service.

CommScope announced the industry’s first 204MHz digital return, enabling operators to deploy a high split in their upstream band and deliver new gigabit speeds. The digital return solution is comprised of the CommScope DT4600N node transmitter and DR3600N headend receiver. Together, they establish a robust optical link that delivers consistent performance across all link distances between CommScope’s widely deployed NC4000, NC2000 and OM41x0 node platforms and its market leading CH3000 headend optics platform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. represents 196.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.63 billion with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $12.94 to $13.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 3809234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $13.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.32 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.80 and a Gross Margin at +21.70. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.14.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 547.54. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,191.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$30,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to -0.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $2,533 million, or 96.80% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 24,651,963, which is approximately 15.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,635,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.85 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $218.17 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 3.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 27,738,084 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 24,760,440 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 138,514,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,013,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,566,003 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,400,340 shares during the same period.