Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] moved up 1.17: Why It’s Important

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] closed the trading session at $13.88 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.70, while the highest price level was $14.04. The company report on December 17, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds WORK, NAV, BFT, and ANH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, BFT reached to a volume of 9351471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.68

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.14 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT], while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals