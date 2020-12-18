Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] moved up 7.03: Why It’s Important

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.37 at the close of the session, up 7.03%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Farmmi Continues to Drive Growth with Latest Sales Win.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced continued growth with its latest sales win. The Company’s subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received another multi-product order, this time from a Japanese customer. The latest order is for sliced black fungus and Tea Tree mushrooms.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Tea Tree mushrooms (Agrocybe Cylindracea), also known willow mushrooms or velvet pioppini, have a thin, long stem, and small, soft cap. The mushrooms are often used for cooking given their firm, meaty texture and intense woody flavor, including in soups, hot pots and stir-fry. Sliced black fungus (Auricularia Polytricha) is an edible wild mushroom, also known as tree ear or cloud ear fungus. Black fungus is a popular ingredient in a wide range of culinary dishes, including soups, and is also used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Farmmi Inc. stock is now 82.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAMI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.45 and lowest of $1.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.67, which means current price is +341.94% above from all time high which was touched on 08/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 6865834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 44.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.48. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 61.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.00 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9265, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7258 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.84 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.00.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.13. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of -$3,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 372,299, which is approximately 30.266% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 110,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in FAMI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $15000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 195,623 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,582 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 271,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,862 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,470 shares during the same period.