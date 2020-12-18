Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell -66.45% so far this year. What now?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] loss -0.96% or -0.02 points to close at $2.07 with a heavy trading volume of 2963466 shares. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Evofem Biosciences Announces Orange Book Listing of Two U.S. Patents for Phexxi®.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced that two U.S. patents which cover Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) and its labeled indication are now listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publication Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly known as the Orange Book.

Phexxi is the first and only FDA-approved, non-hormonal contraceptive vaginal gel that is designed to be used immediately before or up to an hour before intercourse. It was approved in May 2020 and is now available in the U.S. by prescription. Phexxi works to maintain vaginal pH, which reduces sperm mobility, lowering the chance of sperm reaching the egg.

It opened the trading session at $2.09, the shares rose to $2.11 and dropped to $2.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVFM points out that the company has recorded -29.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, EVFM reached to a volume of 2963466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 560.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for EVFM stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.51 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.41, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $94 million, or 45.00% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,670,975, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, holding 9,138,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.92 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.26 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 74.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 7,091,354 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 12,509,555 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 25,986,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,587,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,449 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,132,346 shares during the same period.