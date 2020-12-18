Evercore ISI lifts Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $38.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Fitwel® Viral Response Module Continues to Attract Biggest Names in Real Estate with BentallGreenOak, Vornado and Hudson Pacific Properties Achieving Certification.

With Fitwel’s impactful 3rd party Viral Response Certification, leading property owners are upgrading building operations and HR policies–effectively responding to COVID-19 and building trust among their occupants.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Fitwel®, the healthy building certification system operated by the Center for Active Design (CfAD), is pleased to announce that more of the world’s leading real estate investment managers and developers, including BentallGreenOak (BGO), Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) have certified their operational policies using the Viral Response (VR) module. These achievements demonstrate that the biggest names in real estate are choosing the Fitwel Viral Response module’s evidence-based operational policies and best practices to effectively mitigate the spread of infectious respiratory diseases, for implementation at scale across diverse asset portfolios.

Vornado Realty Trust represents 191.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.51 billion with the latest information. VNO stock price has been found in the range of $37.91 to $38.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 4543807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $41.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $35, while Stifel kept a Sell rating on VNO stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 73 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21.

Trading performance analysis for VNO stock

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.66, while it was recorded at 38.45 for the last single week of trading, and 37.15 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.48 and a Gross Margin at +75.25. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.15.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 20.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.01. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of $785,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $6,253 million, or 84.80% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,903,011, which is approximately -3.958% of the company’s market cap and around 8.22% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $694.0 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $630.02 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 1.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 14,441,519 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 14,191,107 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 134,281,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,914,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,121,550 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,423,112 shares during the same period.