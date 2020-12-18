DURECT Corporation [DRRX] fell -36.05% so far this year. What now?

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.47 during the day while it closed the day at $2.43. The company report on December 16, 2020 that DURECT Corporation Announces DUR-928 Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis.

DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to DUR-928 for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis (AH, also known as alcohol-associated hepatitis). AH is an acute, life-threatening form of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). DUR-928 is the lead investigational product candidate in DURECT’s Epigenetic Regulator program.

“Fast Track Designation highlights the life-threatening nature of AH and the lack of therapeutic options for this devastating condition,” said Norman L. Sussman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of DURECT Corporation. “As an endogenous epigenetic regulator, DUR-928 is a new class of therapeutics. We are very encouraged by the promising clinical data from our Phase 2a trial in which 100% of AH patients treated with DUR-928 survived the 28-day follow-up period compared to a 26% historical 28-day death rate. We look forward to initiating our Phase 2b trial shortly and working with the FDA to bring DUR-928 to the many patients in need as soon as possible.”.

DURECT Corporation stock has also gained 20.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRRX stock has inclined by 31.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.25% and lost -36.05% year-on date.

The market cap for DRRX stock reached $496.21 million, with 201.88 million shares outstanding and 199.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 789.49K shares, DRRX reached a trading volume of 2405409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DURECT Corporation [DRRX]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for DURECT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for DURECT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DURECT Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

DRRX stock trade performance evaluation

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.90. With this latest performance, DRRX shares gained by 35.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.92 for DURECT Corporation [DRRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.97 for the last 200 days.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DURECT Corporation [DRRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.78 and a Gross Margin at +85.99. DURECT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.60.

Return on Total Capital for DRRX is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.33. Additionally, DRRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] managed to generate an average of -$228,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.DURECT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DURECT Corporation [DRRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DURECT Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DURECT Corporation go to 15.00%.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $237 million, or 54.90% of DRRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRRX stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 26,414,656, which is approximately -0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 17,730,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.77 million in DRRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $29.94 million in DRRX stock with ownership of nearly 2.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DURECT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX] by around 2,724,229 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,585,563 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 102,838,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,148,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRRX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,724 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 708,340 shares during the same period.