Daiwa Securities slashes price target on 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] – find out why.

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] surged by $3.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $31.25 during the day while it closed the day at $30.89. The company report on December 15, 2020 that 21Vianet Announces Resignation of Director.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, announced that on December 14, 2020, Mr. Tao Zou, a director of the Company nominated by King Venture Holdings Limited (“King Venture”) in accordance with an Investor Rights Agreement dated as of January 15, 2015 by and among the Company, King Venture and certain other parties (the “Investor Rights Agreement”), informed the Company’s board of directors of his decision to resign from the board with immediate effect due to personal reasons. The resignation of Mr. Zou did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Zou for his service to the Company.

As King Venture has ceased to have the director nomination right under the Investor Rights Agreement, immediately following the resignation of Mr. Tao Zou, the Company’s board of directors will consist of seven members, including five independent directors.

21Vianet Group Inc. stock has also gained 7.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNET stock has inclined by 46.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 68.52% and gained 326.07% year-on date.

The market cap for VNET stock reached $4.03 billion, with 119.40 million shares outstanding and 74.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 2905695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $37.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19.

VNET stock trade performance evaluation

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 34.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 325.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.38, while it was recorded at 29.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.41. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.26. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$11,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,822 million, or 76.80% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,853,383, which is approximately -3.174% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 5,356,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.33 million in VNET stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $103.44 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 24,879,409 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 10,526,188 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 30,409,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,815,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,347,698 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,343,262 shares during the same period.