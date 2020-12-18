Constellium SE [CSTM] moved up 7.31: Why It’s Important

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] closed the trading session at $14.38 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.91, while the highest price level was $14.475. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Constellium’s operations in Neuf-Brisach certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced that its facility in Neuf-Brisach, France, achieved certification according to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s (“ASI”) Performance and Chain of Custody Standards. This certification covers the plant’s recycling, casting, rolling and finishing operations.

Constellium’s Neuf-Brisach facility can now provide responsibly sourced, independently certified solutions, using both the plant’s end of life recycling capacity and its ASI certified supply chain, and can offer certified and sustainably manufactured aluminium rolled products to its customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.31 percent and weekly performance of 7.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 915.49K shares, CSTM reached to a volume of 1722700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellium SE [CSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellium SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Constellium SE [CSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, CSTM shares gained by 19.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.36 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Constellium SE [CSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellium SE [CSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +9.87. Constellium SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Total Capital for CSTM is now 12.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Additionally, CSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellium SE [CSTM] managed to generate an average of $5,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellium SE [CSTM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellium SE posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellium SE go to 42.28%.

Constellium SE [CSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,729 million, or 88.80% of CSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 16,393,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.14% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,425,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.44 million in CSTM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $121.76 million in CSTM stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellium SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Constellium SE [NYSE:CSTM] by around 12,328,873 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 13,022,521 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 94,913,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,264,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,473,989 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,219,333 shares during the same period.