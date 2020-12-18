CohBar Inc. [CWBR] is -3.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ: CWBR] traded at a high on 12/17/20, posting a 19.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.54. The company report on December 9, 2020 that CohBar Confirms Efficacy of Novel Apelin Agonists in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Model.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced new preclinical data confirming the efficacy of its apelin agonist peptides in a preclinical model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The company expects the apelin agonists to have potential to treat COVID-19 associated ARDS as well as ARDS patients in general, of which there are approximately three million globally.

“These new positive preclinical results confirm previous data showing CB5064 Analogs reduce fluid accumulation and pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion, key processes underlying the lethal consequences of severe ARDS and COVID-19 associated ARDS,” said Kenneth C. Cundy, PhD, CohBar’s Chief Scientific Officer. “By engaging the apelin pathway, CohBar’s novel approach has the potential to treat ARDS and COVID-19 associated ARDS, while also reducing the global damage caused by a cytokine storm that reaches beyond the lungs to other organs such as the kidneys, liver, and heart. We plan to complete additional ongoing studies and submit the combined data for presentation at a future scientific meeting.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1147049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CohBar Inc. stands at 7.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.55%.

The market cap for CWBR stock reached $88.52 million, with 50.20 million shares outstanding and 43.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 479.91K shares, CWBR reached a trading volume of 1147049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CohBar Inc. [CWBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CohBar Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has CWBR stock performed recently?

CohBar Inc. [CWBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.22. With this latest performance, CWBR shares gained by 48.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0945, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5820 for the last 200 days.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CWBR is now -77.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.25. Additionally, CWBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] managed to generate an average of -$1,003,444 per employee.CohBar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Insider trade positions for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.40% of CWBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,180,934, which is approximately 0.153% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 898,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in CWBR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.47 million in CWBR stock with ownership of nearly 4.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CohBar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ:CWBR] by around 666,979 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 460,223 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,545,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,672,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWBR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 324,514 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 206,410 shares during the same period.