Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Revenue clocked in at $3.10 billion, up 10.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.96%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group Enhances COVIDcast With Change Healthcare COVID-19 De-Identified Claims Data.

Unique data helps researchers track and forecast pandemic patterns.

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) and Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group announced the launch of Delphi’s enhanced COVIDcast real-time COVID-19 indicators.

Over the last 12 months, CHNG stock rose by 27.96%. The one-year Change Healthcare Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.79. The average equity rating for CHNG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.61 billion, with 320.64 million shares outstanding and 303.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CHNG stock reached a trading volume of 3815577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $19.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CHNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, CHNG shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.16, while it was recorded at 18.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Change Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CHNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Change Healthcare Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 3.10%.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,882 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,483,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.02 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $338.16 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly 17.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 35,447,405 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 29,664,546 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 258,589,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,701,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,836,276 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 12,356,239 shares during the same period.