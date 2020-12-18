Friday, December 18, 2020
Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Is Currently 1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] gained 1.36% or 0.08 points to close at $5.97 with a heavy trading volume of 6353282 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Cenovus and Husky announce Court of Queen’s Bench approval of proposed business combination.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the previously announced Plan of Arrangement to combine the two companies. The court’s approval follows separate votes held on December 15, 2020 in which Cenovus common shareholders and Husky common shareholders, optionholders and preferred shareholders supported the proposed transaction to combine the two companies into a resilient integrated energy leader.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and to other customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $5.97, the shares rose to $6.0198 and dropped to $5.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVE points out that the company has recorded 31.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -323.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 6353282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CVE stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 27.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.79 and a Gross Margin at +10.53. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now 6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.87. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of $929,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to -8.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $5,405 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CONOCOPHILLIPS with ownership of 208,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 112,996,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $674.59 million in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $550.18 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 38,366,825 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 62,867,959 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 804,090,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 905,325,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,885,017 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 19,223,520 shares during the same period.

