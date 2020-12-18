Friday, December 18, 2020
type here...
Companies

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] moved down -0.68: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] closed the trading session at $0.16 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1571, while the highest price level was $0.163. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on November 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

At the Meeting, each of the following proposals were approved and adopted:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -91.38 percent and weekly performance of -6.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, CTRM reached to a volume of 3019322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39.

CTRM stock trade performance evaluation

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1514, while it was recorded at 0.1638 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3736 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.12.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.34. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of $1,200,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.90% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,670,756, which is approximately 83.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 265,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in CTRM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14000.0 in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly 414.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,130,197 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 928,140 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 45,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,103,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,694 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 928,140 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket cap of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] reaches 184.83M – now what?
Next articleShopify Inc. [SHOP] stock Initiated by Cleveland Research analyst, price target now $1206

More articles

Companies

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] moved down -1.80: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Honeywell International Inc. plunged by -$3.86 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $214.33 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] reaches 5.90B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ANGI Homeservices Inc. closed the trading session at $11.73 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.26,...
Read more
Companies

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] stock Initiated by Cleveland Research analyst, price target now $1206

Brandon Evans - 0
Shopify Inc. surged by $83.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1,164.166 during the day while it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more
US Equities

Shares Of DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic Skyrocketted On IPO

Misty Lee - 0
On Wednesday, DoorDash, C3.ai and PubMatic marked their IPOs on the Wall Street, awaiting the biggest session of the year that of Airbnb, which...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.