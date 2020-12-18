Saturday, December 19, 2020
type here...
Market

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] is -2.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Must read

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE: BQ] closed the trading session at $7.00 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.95, while the highest price level was $7.58. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (BQ) (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on November 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71387.

If compared to the average trading volume of 444.70K shares, BQ reached to a volume of 4081472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Boqii Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited is set at 0.61

BQ stock trade performance evaluation

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.15 and a Gross Margin at +20.61. Boqii Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.24.

Return on Total Capital for BQ is now -65.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -312.39. Additionally, BQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] managed to generate an average of -$79,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Boqii Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: Insider Ownership positions

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Boqii Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE:BQ] by around 434,571 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BQ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,571 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleTaylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] gain 22.64% so far this year. What now?
Next articleWall Street Analyst Resumed Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

More articles

Market

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] Stock trading around $9.91 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.92 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Scotiabank slashes price target on The Southern Company [SO] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
The Southern Company closed the trading session at $61.07 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.75,...
Read more
Market

For Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM], Analyst sees a rise to $46. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $49.84 during the day while it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.