BofA Securities lifts Vistra Corp. [VST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] loss -0.83% or -0.15 points to close at $17.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4985172 shares. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Vistra’s Jim Burke to Become Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is announcing the appointment of Jim Burke as president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Mr. Burke, who has been with Vistra and its predecessor companies since 2004, has been serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2016. Vistra’s outgoing CFO, David Campbell, will be leaving to join Evergy Inc., a Missouri-based regulated utility, as its chief executive officer following a transition period through the end of the year.

“Jim’s vast knowledge of the industry and expansive understanding of our company will prove invaluable,” said Curt Morgan, Vistra’s chief executive officer. “During his time here, Jim has led most of Vistra’s teams, giving him unique insight and knowledge of our company and the CFO position will round out Jim’s experience. Jim is highly respected both inside and outside of our company and his strong business and financial acumen, combined with the talents of our existing finance organization, will position Vistra for continued growth and success as we transform our portfolio. The board of directors and I are thrilled to appoint Jim as our new president and CFO.”.

It opened the trading session at $17.98, the shares rose to $18.11 and dropped to $17.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VST points out that the company has recorded -9.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, VST reached to a volume of 4985172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $29.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 4.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.69, while it was recorded at 18.18 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.25. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 8.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.23. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of $169,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 7.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $8,079 million, or 93.80% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,150,177, which is approximately -3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 30,942,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $554.8 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $542.89 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 31,990,309 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 42,205,922 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 376,404,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,600,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,818,885 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,012,019 shares during the same period.