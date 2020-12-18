BofA Securities lifts Amcor plc [AMCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] price plunged by -1.21 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Amcor Furthers Commitment to Sustainability, in Partnership with 35 Consumer Goods Companies.

– Amcor is a leading partner in implementing two significant initiatives from the Consumer Goods Forum’s CEO-led Plastic Waste Coalition of Action to reduce plastic waste.

– Consumer goods and packaging companies will reduce the use of materials that make it harder to recycle packaging.

A sum of 3244189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.99M shares. Amcor plc shares reached a high of $11.59 and dropped to a low of $11.39 until finishing in the latest session at $11.40.

The one-year AMCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.2. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.65%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,334 million, or 37.30% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 109,423,250, which is approximately -4.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 83,388,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $950.63 million in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $641.25 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 49,895,991 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 38,480,598 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 467,253,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,630,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,755,089 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,028,943 shares during the same period.