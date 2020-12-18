BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] – find out why.

Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE: GATO] closed the trading session at $9.72 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.35, while the highest price level was $9.76. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Gatos Silver Provides a Company Update and Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is a United States corporation that recently completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) through a dual NYSE and TSX listing in late October 2020, achieving the only dual-listed precious metals IPO on these exchanges since 2010. Gross proceeds from the IPO totaled $173 million, resulting in the largest precious metals IPO since 2010 and the largest precious metals equity financing during 2020.

As a new silver-focused precious metals producer, there was broad global investor participation in Gatos Silver’s IPO and the Company is proud that its three largest shareholders are now the Electrum Group, Fidelity Investments and The Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan (“MERS”). Upon IPO completion, the shareholder register also included EXOR Investments, Amiral Gestion, Van Eck Associates, Credit Mutuel, Mackenzie Investments, Earth Resource Investment Group and Tudor Investment Corporation.

If compared to the average trading volume of 546.11K shares, GATO reached to a volume of 1148957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATO shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gatos Silver Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Gatos Silver Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gatos Silver Inc. is set at 0.52

GATO stock trade performance evaluation

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.42 for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO], while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading.

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gatos Silver Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.