BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Revenue clocked in at $24.40 million, down -48.29% YTD: What’s Next?

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] traded at a high on 12/17/20, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.29. The company report on December 17, 2020 that BIOLASE Announces Exclusive Collaboration with BMW Performance Center West.

BIOLASE and BMW Performance Center West team together for a 12-Month promotion to give dentists a thrilling opportunity to experience the precision, control and performance of the advanced Waterlase dental laser and BMW award-winning vehicles.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West The Thermal Club near Palm Springs (BMW PCW) to give dentists a unique opportunity to participate in Waterlase Weekends, two adventurous group trips that include a four-hour event at the BMW PCW. Additionally, dentists across the United States can enter a sweepstakes* for a chance to win a BMW vehicle lease for one-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3809562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BIOLASE Inc. stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.36%.

The market cap for BIOL stock reached $26.93 million, with 93.01 million shares outstanding and 84.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 3809562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has BIOL stock performed recently?

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2931, while it was recorded at 0.2892 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3879 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.80. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.24.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -77.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.64. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$113,726 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIOLASE Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.80% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,739,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.63% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,111,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in BIOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.22 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -23.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 880,128 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,153,927 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,129,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,163,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 407,939 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 569,022 shares during the same period.