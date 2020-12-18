Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] Stock trading around $5.45 per share: What’s Next?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 47.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 47.30%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Avenue Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update for IV Tramadol.

Company Anticipates NDA Resubmission in February 2021.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (Avenue), a company focused on the development of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the U.S. market, provided a regulatory update following receipt of the official meeting minutes from a November 2020 Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating to a path forward for IV tramadol.

Over the last 12 months, ATXI stock dropped by -26.25%. The average equity rating for ATXI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $92.60 million, with 16.52 million shares outstanding and 6.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 311.72K shares, ATXI stock reached a trading volume of 9787362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.25.

ATXI Stock Performance Analysis:

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.30. With this latest performance, ATXI shares gained by 64.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 8.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avenue Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATXI is now -851.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -839.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -839.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -385.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] managed to generate an average of -$6,477,000 per employee.Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

ATXI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATXI.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 17.00% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 984,692, which is approximately -4.861% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 644,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 million in ATXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.26 million in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 7.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 421,788 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 290,271 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,032,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,744,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,142 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 157,312 shares during the same period.