Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock Initiated by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $5

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.98 during the day while it closed the day at $1.98. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Athersys Announces Three Appointments to Board of Directors.

Addition deepens board expertise to prepare for future growth and potential commercialization of MultiStem®.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Katherine Kalin, Ms. Jane Wasman and Mr. Baiju R. Shah to its board of directors. Each of these senior executives possess significant healthcare experience and are strategic leaders in the industry. This prestigious group of professionals will help lead the Company as it prepares for potential commercialization of its investigational cell therapy, MultiStem®. In addition, Dr. Lee Babiss, a committed director since 2010, has announced his retirement and has stepped down from the board. We thank Dr. Babiss for all his contributions and support over the past 10 years.

Athersys Inc. stock has also gained 0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATHX stock has declined by -9.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.51% and gained 60.98% year-on date.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $419.13 million, with 197.34 million shares outstanding and 178.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 1677887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On August 10, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ATHX shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 838.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

ATHX stock trade performance evaluation

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, ATHX shares gained by 20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7912, while it was recorded at 1.9170 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2978 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -807.53. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.44.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -137.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$537,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athersys Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHX.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $109 million, or 29.00% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,179,158, which is approximately 1.181% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,042,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.84 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.32 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -2.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 5,366,877 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 5,721,068 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 44,196,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,284,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,630,156 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,583,138 shares during the same period.