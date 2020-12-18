Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Stock trading around $6.24 per share: What’s Next?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.40 during the day while it closed the day at $6.24. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Applied DNA Reports 2020 Year End and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

– Receives Second Warrant Exercise Subsequent to Year-End for Net Proceeds of $1.05 Million –.

– Company to Hold Conference Call and Webcast, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 4:30 PM ET -.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -3.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APDN stock has declined by -19.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.56% and gained 48.93% year-on date.

The market cap for APDN stock reached $32.64 million, with 4.58 million shares outstanding and 4.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 223.76K shares, APDN reached a trading volume of 1346687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On May 13, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for APDN shares from 13 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

APDN stock trade performance evaluation

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, APDN shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.31 and a Gross Margin at +76.47. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.01.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -600.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -566.39. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 219.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$169,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.70% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 139,096, which is approximately 3.647% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in APDN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.36 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 466.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 114,061 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 72,706 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 211,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,212 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,962 shares during the same period.