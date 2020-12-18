Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] Is Currently 7.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] closed the trading session at $13.48 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.58, while the highest price level was $13.98. The company report on December 17, 2020 that ATEC Continues to Advance Clinical Prowess with Renewed Agreement to Acquire EOS Imaging.

Improves clinical performance in spine by adding unprecedented information to the AlphaInformatiX Platform.

Accelerates revenue growth through immediate access to EOS’ prestigious 380-unit installed base, which overlaps minimally with ATEC’s client base.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 89.99 percent and weekly performance of 11.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 161.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 118.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ATEC reached to a volume of 1556782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 112.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ATEC stock trade performance evaluation

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.87. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 31.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.07 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 6.25 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.09 and a Gross Margin at +61.73. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.17.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -35.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.77. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$250,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $339 million, or 37.50% of ATEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,884,317, which is approximately -2.844% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; CERITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,418,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.59 million in ATEC stocks shares; and PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC, currently with $27.97 million in ATEC stock with ownership of nearly -27.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEC] by around 3,101,736 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,105,303 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 18,951,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,158,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,973,376 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 67,247 shares during the same period.