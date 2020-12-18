Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] moved up 10.20: Why It’s Important

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] price surged by 10.20 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Almaden Reports Successful Advance of Community Water Project.

Further to its press release of March 9, 2020, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; AMM: TSX; AAU: NYSE American) is pleased to announce that the irrigation dam developed by the Company in partnership with the Federal Government water authority (“CONAGUA”) and a local irrigation group from the community of Zacatepec, is now in operation.

Since the completion of construction in March, the reservoir has filled with water, additional equipment including pipelines and filters have been added, and the first crops are now being grown. On December 8th, the water users of Zacatepec hosted an event marking the success of this project to which they invited representatives of CONAGUA and the Company.

A sum of 1076073 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 817.14K shares. Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.79 and dropped to a low of $0.73 until finishing in the latest session at $0.79.

Guru’s Opinion on Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

AAU Stock Performance Analysis:

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, AAU shares dropped by -31.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9424, while it was recorded at 0.7111 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6412 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Almaden Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.90% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,009,413, which is approximately -17.987% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; GLOBAL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,100,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in AAU stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $0.74 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly -83.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 618,880 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 6,094,783 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 748,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,965,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,492 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 99,135 shares during the same period.