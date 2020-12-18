Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] moved up 5.36: Why It’s Important

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] gained 5.36% or 0.5 points to close at $9.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3843296 shares. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Alamos Gold Acquires Trillium Mining Consolidating Large Land Package Adjacent to Island Gold Mine.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an agreement to acquire Trillium Mining Corp. (“Trillium”) for cash consideration of C$25 million. Trillium holds a large land package comprised of 5,418 hectares (“ha”) directly adjacent to, and along strike from the Island Gold Deposit within the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt.

The acquisition has significantly expanded the Company’s land package around the Island Gold mine to 14,929 ha, a 57% increase (see Figures 1 and 2). This newly acquired land includes significant exploration potential in proximity to existing high-grade Mineral Resources and regionally.

It opened the trading session at $9.53, the shares rose to $9.85 and dropped to $9.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGI points out that the company has recorded 23.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -194.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, AGI reached to a volume of 3843296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AGI shares from 10 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for AGI stock

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.90. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 9.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.57 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +22.28. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.07.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $56,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

There are presently around $2,182 million, or 76.00% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 41,337,872, which is approximately 7.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 11,941,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.38 million in AGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.6 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly -0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 27,051,177 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 16,395,812 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 178,564,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,011,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,433,126 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,101,253 shares during the same period.