AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] is -47.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] gained 19.97% or 0.12 points to close at $0.69 with a heavy trading volume of 14377392 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that AIkido Pharma Announces Publication of Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning Sponsored Research Program for Pancreatic Cancer.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced the publication of positive results from its Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Sponsored Research Program in the field of Pancreatic Cancer.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US. PDA is increasing in frequency owing to its association with obesity, smoking, and type 2 diabetes. PDA treatment is severely compromised because most diagnoses are made late in disease progression. Surgical resection remains the most effective therapeutic strategy but is restricted to early stage diagnosis and is rarely, if ever, curative. In spite of the decades of research and recent advances, the five-year survival rate has only improved to 9%, and less than 20% of patients survive one year.

It opened the trading session at $0.5835, the shares rose to $0.7378 and dropped to $0.5525, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIKI points out that the company has recorded -10.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, AIKI reached to a volume of 14377392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2802.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for AIKI stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 28.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5668, while it was recorded at 0.6262 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7484 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.30% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,440, which is approximately 393.925% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59000.0 in AIKI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $52000.0 in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly -10.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 399,303 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 467,111 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 292,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,785 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 452,676 shares during the same period.