Friday, December 18, 2020
Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] moved up 0.77: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Advantage Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ADV] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $11.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Atlas Technology Group Appoints Mark Samuels as President.

Category management veteran to lead Atlas Technology Group’s growth initiatives.

Consumer goods and retail veteran Mark Samuels has joined Atlas Technology Group, a leading technology company that provides data analytics and insights to many of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, as president.

Advantage Solutions Inc. represents 56.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.72 billion with the latest information. ADV stock price has been found in the range of $11.57 to $12.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 542.15K shares, ADV reached a trading volume of 3317479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADV shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Advantage Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advantage Solutions Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADV stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, ADV shares gained by 14.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.41% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 11.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advantage Solutions Inc. go to 13.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]

There are presently around $357 million, or 9.80% of ADV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADV stocks are: TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 3,470,000, which is approximately -0.857% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; J. GOLDMAN & CO LP, holding 2,789,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.87 million in ADV stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $32.74 million in ADV stock with ownership of nearly 5.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Advantage Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:ADV] by around 14,572,906 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 8,053,408 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,664,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,290,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADV stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,067,147 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,181,954 shares during the same period.

