Accenture plc [ACN] gain 25.60% so far this year. What now?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] gained 6.88% on the last trading session, reaching $264.47 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that CFOs Need Greater Real Time Data to Pivot from Measuring to Creating Value Amid COVID-19, Accenture Report Finds.

Despite one-third of finance budgets being allocated to real-time processes, many companies still lack the talent, technology and processes to support this model.

As chief financial officers (CFO) continue to grapple with ongoing business disruptions from COVID-19, a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) found finance leaders need more real-time data to pivot from measuring to creating value.

Accenture plc represents 635.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.49 billion with the latest information. ACN stock price has been found in the range of $263.30 to $271.1752.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 4791176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $246.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. On September 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ACN shares from 240 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 31.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ACN stock

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.08 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.78, while it was recorded at 249.71 for the last single week of trading, and 212.35 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.64. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.52.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 36.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.50. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $10,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Accenture plc posted 1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 9.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Accenture plc [ACN]

There are presently around $125,744 million, or 74.80% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,861,123, which is approximately -1.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,672,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.08 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.06 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -1.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 746 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 12,794,322 shares. Additionally, 738 investors decreased positions by around 15,591,140 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 447,069,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,454,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,073,668 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 370,074 shares during the same period.