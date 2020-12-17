Xunlei Limited [XNET] moved up 4.47: Why It’s Important

Xunlei Limited [NASDAQ: XNET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.67%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, XNET stock dropped by -35.73%.

The market cap for the stock reached $210.61 million, with 67.27 million shares outstanding and 60.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, XNET stock reached a trading volume of 9371776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xunlei Limited [XNET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xunlei Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for XNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

XNET Stock Performance Analysis:

Xunlei Limited [XNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, XNET shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Xunlei Limited [XNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xunlei Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xunlei Limited [XNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.23 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Xunlei Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.43.

Return on Total Capital for XNET is now -17.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xunlei Limited [XNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.79. Additionally, XNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xunlei Limited [XNET] managed to generate an average of -$49,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Xunlei Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

XNET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xunlei Limited go to 19.00%.

Xunlei Limited [XNET] Insider Position Details

Positions in Xunlei Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Xunlei Limited [NASDAQ:XNET] by around 2,501,758 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,921,163 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,582,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,005,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XNET stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,486,354 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 449,646 shares during the same period.