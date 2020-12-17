why Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.30

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] slipped around -0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.16 at the close of the session, down -1.95%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Spirit Airlines Offers Largest Route Map Between U.S. and Colombia as Inaugural Flights Touch Down in Bucaramanga and Barranquilla.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is offering More Go to Colombia, with two new cities officially joining its route map. The carrier’s signature yellow planes brought some extra sunshine when they launched service to Bucaramanga (BGA) on Nov. 18 and Barranquilla (BAQ) on Nov. 19. Both routes run nonstop from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Spirit’s service to Bucaramanga is the only nonstop flight connecting Colombia’s Santander region with the United States. Adding Bucaramanga and Barranquilla to Spirit’s network means the airline serves more Colombian cities nonstop than any other U.S. carrier.

Spirit Airlines Inc. stock is now -35.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAVE Stock saw the intraday high of $26.61 and lowest of $25.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.50, which means current price is +273.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 8910904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $21.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $24 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.40.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 28.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.21, while it was recorded at 26.42 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.57. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.34. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of $37,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $1,343 million, or 53.30% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,649,139, which is approximately -0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,248,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.46 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $124.72 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly -22.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 10,279,323 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,319,099 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 32,729,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,327,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,282,800 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,444,400 shares during the same period.