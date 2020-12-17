why Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.25

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ: RDUS] jumped around 3.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.54 at the close of the session, up 19.92%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Radius Health, Inc. Provides Business Update.

Continued growth in net new patients for the month of November 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Company is on-track for record quarter in net revenue for TYMLOS-SC.

Radius Health Inc. stock is now -8.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDUS Stock saw the intraday high of $18.799 and lowest of $15.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.20, which means current price is +82.64% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 447.08K shares, RDUS reached a trading volume of 1844423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDUS shares is $20.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Radius Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Radius Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RDUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Health Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70.

How has RDUS stock performed recently?

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.84. With this latest performance, RDUS shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.82 for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 15.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at +89.85. Radius Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.73.

Return on Total Capital for RDUS is now -56.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,449.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. Additionally, RDUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] managed to generate an average of -$347,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Radius Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radius Health Inc. posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radius Health Inc. go to 29.60%.

Insider trade positions for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]

There are presently around $907 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDUS stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 7,431,414, which is approximately 6.051% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,857,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.05 million in RDUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.35 million in RDUS stock with ownership of nearly -2.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS] by around 5,311,262 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 5,466,604 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 38,126,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,903,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDUS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,273 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,351,224 shares during the same period.