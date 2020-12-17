why JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.85

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] slipped around -1.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.65 at the close of the session, down -2.53%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that JinkoSolar Announces At-The-Market Offering of ADSs.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement to sell up to an aggregate of US$100,000,000 of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing four ordinary shares, through an at-the-market equity offering program. The ADSs will be offered through Credit Suisse and Barclays as sales agents.

Sales, if any, of the ADSs under the at-the-market equity offering program will be made from time to time, at the Company’s discretion, by means of ordinary broker transactions on or through the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) or other markets for its ADSs, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange, or otherwise in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at negotiated prices, or as otherwise agreed with the sales agents. JinkoSolar intends to use the net proceeds from the sales of its ADSs for its production capacity expansion and other general corporate purposes. The production capacity expansion will be conducted mainly through Jiangxi Jinko, a 73.3% owned subsidiary of the Company in China, and therefore certain amount of the net proceeds from this offering will be transferred to Jiangxi Jinko in the form of intercompany loan. The intercompany loan will be made for up to three years at an interest rate equal to the then U.S. dollar LIBOR for one-year term loans plus 200 basis points.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock is now 174.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JKS Stock saw the intraday high of $63.60 and lowest of $57.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.20, which means current price is +439.84% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, JKS reached a trading volume of 4209975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $46.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 6.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.97.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.55. With this latest performance, JKS shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 293.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.55, while it was recorded at 57.82 for the last single week of trading, and 30.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for JKS is now 6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.09. Additionally, JKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] managed to generate an average of $8,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 23.60%.

There are presently around $1,604 million, or 65.80% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,549,783, which is approximately 35.344% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,157,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.0 million in JKS stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $127.17 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 18.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 5,016,463 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,523,416 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,470,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,009,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,277 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 925,123 shares during the same period.