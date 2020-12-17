Weibo Corporation [WB] Stock trading around $44.45 per share: What’s Next?

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] price surged by 5.43 percent to reach at $2.29. The company report on September 28, 2020 that Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic situation in China largely brought under control, we are glad to see the solid recovery of our brand advertising business in the second quarter, with more brands embracing our differentiated social marketing solutions to connect with broader audience on Weibo,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “For performance ad business, we focused on enhancing ad performance and efficiency through upgrade of advertising system and product optimization, aiming to capture higher wallet share in the performance ad market, ” said Mr. Wang. .

A sum of 1660313 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. Weibo Corporation shares reached a high of $44.93 and dropped to a low of $42.30 until finishing in the latest session at $44.45.

The one-year WB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.91. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Weibo Corporation [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $41.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $47 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.00.

WB Stock Performance Analysis:

Weibo Corporation [WB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.25, while it was recorded at 41.76 for the last single week of trading, and 36.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weibo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.82 and a Gross Margin at +81.39. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 18.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.12. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $120,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

WB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weibo Corporation posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to 1.45%.

Weibo Corporation [WB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,572 million, or 42.30% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.22% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 8,673,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.54 million in WB stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $257.71 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly -8.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 6,054,881 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 6,185,519 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 45,617,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,858,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,297,038 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,143,168 shares during the same period.