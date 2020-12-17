Wall Street Analyst Initiated GAN Limited [GAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

GAN Limited [NASDAQ: GAN] price surged by 4.90 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on December 14, 2020 that GAN Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering.

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, announced the launch of its follow-on public offering of 5,200,000 ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). 4,816,500 shares are proposed to be sold in the offering by GAN, and 383,500 shares are proposed to be sold in the offering by selling shareholders. GAN expects to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 780,000 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

GAN intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the cash portion of the purchase price payable to the shareholders of Vincent Group p.l.c. (“Coolbet”) pursuant to the previously announced Share Exchange Agreement (and subject to the terms and conditions thereof), and if any remaining for working capital and general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing activities, product development and capital expenditures.

A sum of 1138427 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 876.43K shares. GAN Limited shares reached a high of $17.2847 and dropped to a low of $15.8508 until finishing in the latest session at $16.69.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for GAN Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for GAN Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAN Limited is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

GAN Limited [GAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, GAN shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 340.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for GAN Limited [GAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAN Limited [GAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.72 and a Gross Margin at +62.11. GAN Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Total Capital for GAN is now 23.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GAN Limited [GAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.12. Additionally, GAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GAN Limited [GAN] managed to generate an average of $13,147 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.GAN Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

There are presently around $161 million, or 53.70% of GAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAN stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 1,402,786, which is approximately 102.673% of the company’s market cap and around 45.04% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 841,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.04 million in GAN stocks shares; and ROBOTTI ROBERT, currently with $10.51 million in GAN stock with ownership of nearly -28.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAN Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in GAN Limited [NASDAQ:GAN] by around 3,824,254 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,143,156 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,659,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,627,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,284,567 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 963,598 shares during the same period.