Wall Street Analyst Initiated Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] closed the trading session at $1.41 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.21, while the highest price level was $1.475. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Amplify Energy Successfully Closes Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock for Selling Stockholders.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify”) announced it has closed an underwritten public offering of 8,548,485 shares of its common stock by certain of its stockholders, which are affiliates of Fir Tree Capital Management L.P., at a price to the public of $1.15 per share.

Amplify did not sell any shares of its common stock in the offering and did not receive any proceeds therefrom.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.67 percent and weekly performance of 5.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 66.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 56.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 969.81K shares, AMPY reached to a volume of 3398425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Amplify Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMPY in the course of the last twelve months was 1.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AMPY stock trade performance evaluation

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, AMPY shares gained by 66.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9254, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0848 for the last 200 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.03. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMPY is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.66. Additionally, AMPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] managed to generate an average of -$153,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amplify Energy Corp. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30 million, or 56.40% of AMPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 9,585,850, which is approximately -7.964% of the company’s market cap and around 19.79% of the total institutional ownership; LASRY MARC, holding 2,561,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 million in AMPY stocks shares; and TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.14 million in AMPY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplify Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY] by around 400,585 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,119,336 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 15,545,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,065,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,479 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,142 shares during the same period.