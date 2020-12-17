Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] slipped around -0.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.95 at the close of the session, down -2.82%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Elanco Animal Health Hosts Investor Day, Demonstrating Inflection Point Toward Accelerated Value Creation.

Strengthened and expanded Innovation, Portfolio, Productivity (IPP) strategy to deliver long-term growth algorithm targeting ~3%-4% average annual revenue growth, double-digit annual adjusted EBITDA growth, and double-digit annual adjusted EPS growth.

Increased and tightened fourth quarter 2020 revenue guidance to $1,040 to $1,070 million, and added fourth quarter 2020 guidance including adjusted EBITDA of $140 to $160 million, EPS of ($0.38) to ($0.32), and adjusted EPS of $0.06 to $0.12.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock is now 1.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELAN Stock saw the intraday high of $30.75 and lowest of $29.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.09, which means current price is +97.43% above from all time high which was touched on 10/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 6358265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $32.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $35 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.76, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 25.33 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.00. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of $11,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $12,372 million, or 89.60% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,997,613, which is approximately -10.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,514,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.07 billion in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 53,952,877 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 37,300,901 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 321,846,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,100,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,053,259 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 10,807,284 shares during the same period.