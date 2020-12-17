VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Stock trading around $0.83 per share: What’s Next?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.50%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that VistaGen Announces Korean Intellectual Property Office Decision to Grant PH10 Patent for Treatment of Depression.

Previously completed Phase 2A clinical study of PH10 demonstrated significant antidepressant effects without psychological side effects or safety concerns after only one week of administration.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) in the Republic of Korea has issued a Decision to Grant Patent Application No. 10-2015-7020176 related to methods of treating depressive disorder with VistaGen’s PH10, an investigational neuroactive nasal spray designed to have rapid-onset therapeutic potential in several neuropsychiatric indications involving depression, initially as potential stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). The patent is not set to expire earlier than 2034.

Over the last 12 months, VTGN stock dropped by -7.82%. The average equity rating for VTGN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.11 million, with 67.08 million shares outstanding and 63.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 678.13K shares, VTGN stock reached a trading volume of 2400872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2018, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 210.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

VTGN Stock Performance Analysis:

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.50. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 15.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7432, while it was recorded at 0.7697 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6053 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -725.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -819.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,087.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,222 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

VTGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.00% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,945,067, which is approximately 66.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 251,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.14 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 1,146,058 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 213,033 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,189,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,548,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,254 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117,288 shares during the same period.