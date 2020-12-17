Telos Corporation [TLS] Revenue clocked in at $181.50 million, up 15.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Telos Corporation [NASDAQ: TLS] price surged by 6.29 percent to reach at $1.39. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Telos Corporation Supports the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace.

Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Telos in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Telos is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners and independent software vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their workloads on AWS. Click here for more information.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Telos to implement, migrate, support and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Telos available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

A sum of 1770068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Telos Corporation shares reached a high of $23.63 and dropped to a low of $22.45 until finishing in the latest session at $23.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Telos Corporation [TLS]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Telos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Telos Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on TLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telos Corporation is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TLS in the course of the last twelve months was 76.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Telos Corporation [TLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, while it was recorded at 21.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Telos Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telos Corporation [TLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +31.75. Telos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.02.

Return on Total Capital for TLS is now 13.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.50. Additionally, TLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 487.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 209.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telos Corporation [TLS] managed to generate an average of -$8,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Telos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Telos Corporation [TLS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Telos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Telos Corporation [NASDAQ:TLS] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 197,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.