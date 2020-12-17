Thursday, December 17, 2020
SVB Leerink lifts Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] closed the trading session at $5.01 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.65, while the highest price level was $6.69. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Formation of New Scientific Advisory Board.

New Scientific Advisory Board of Immuno-Inflammatory Experts.

Preliminary Topline Data for the ATI-450-RA-201 Trial Expected in January 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 165.08 percent and weekly performance of 35.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 205.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 97.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 425.26K shares, ACRS reached to a volume of 11240894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

ACRS stock trade performance evaluation

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.77. With this latest performance, ACRS shares gained by 57.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 205.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.85, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2148.83 and a Gross Margin at +4.07. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2686.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -56.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$1,474,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRS.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $138 million, or 64.00% of ACRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,433,390, which is approximately 4.682% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.53 million in ACRS stocks shares; and SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, currently with $10.79 million in ACRS stock with ownership of nearly -17.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRS] by around 2,410,277 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,272,429 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,763,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,446,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,965 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,761,048 shares during the same period.

