Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] gain 41.48% so far this year. What now?

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [NASDAQ: STRL] closed the trading session at $19.92 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.0367, while the highest price level was $20.69. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Sterling Awarded Two Projects Totaling $35.1 Million by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) announced that its subsidiary, Road and Highway Builders, LLC (“RHB”) was selected by the Nevada Department of Transportation to perform asphalt reconstruction on two separate portions of U.S. Route 95 in Nevada.

The first project, worth $17.1 million, involves the re-construction of 22 miles of asphalt on U.S Route 95 North near Beatty, Nevada. The second project, worth approximately $18.0 million involves the re-construction of 25 miles of asphalt on Route 95 from Fallon, Nevada to Schurz, Nevada. The projects are scheduled to begin mid-October and are scheduled to be completed by the second quarter of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.48 percent and weekly performance of 20.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 88.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 265.45K shares, STRL reached to a volume of 1387112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRL shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sterling Construction Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2016, representing the official price target for Sterling Construction Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BWS Financial analysts kept a Hold rating on STRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Construction Company Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for STRL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

STRL stock trade performance evaluation

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.95. With this latest performance, STRL shares gained by 25.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.25 for Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.91, while it was recorded at 18.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +9.15. Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for STRL is now 7.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.34. Additionally, STRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] managed to generate an average of $14,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Sterling Construction Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sterling Construction Company Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Construction Company Inc. go to 11.00%.

Sterling Construction Company Inc. [STRL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $465 million, or 87.10% of STRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,961,497, which is approximately -5.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,944,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.73 million in STRL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $34.34 million in STRL stock with ownership of nearly -0.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sterling Construction Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Sterling Construction Company Inc. [NASDAQ:STRL] by around 2,530,219 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 1,859,845 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 18,966,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,356,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,069,542 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 345,694 shares during the same period.