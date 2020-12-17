SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $35

SI-BONE Inc. [NASDAQ: SIBN] jumped around 2.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.00 at the close of the session, up 10.13%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that SI-BONE, Inc. Announces that Humana Establishes Exclusive Coverage for iFuse in MIS SI Joint Fusion Procedures.

Humana is one of the 5 largest commercial payors in the U.S. and joins 36 other commercial health plans that offer coverage for the triangular iFuse Implant System only.

SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN) a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacro-pelvic anatomy, announced that Humana has revised its coverage policies to cover minimally invasive SI joint fusion using triangular titanium implants (i.e., iFuse Implant System). Humana is one of the five largest commercial payers in the U.S., with over 12.7 million covered lives.

SI-BONE Inc. stock is now 39.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIBN Stock saw the intraday high of $30.16 and lowest of $27.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.89, which means current price is +316.67% above from all time high which was touched on 12/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 258.23K shares, SIBN reached a trading volume of 1035852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIBN shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SI-BONE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for SI-BONE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SIBN stock. On May 05, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SIBN shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SI-BONE Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

How has SIBN stock performed recently?

SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.98. With this latest performance, SIBN shares gained by 25.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.38 for SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.29, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.79 for the last 200 days.

SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.74 and a Gross Margin at +89.91. SI-BONE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.06.

Return on Total Capital for SIBN is now -28.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.25. Additionally, SIBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN] managed to generate an average of -$146,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.SI-BONE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Earnings analysis for SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SI-BONE Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI-BONE Inc. go to 32.60%.

Insider trade positions for SI-BONE Inc. [SIBN]

There are presently around $634 million, or 81.50% of SIBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIBN stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 1,985,250, which is approximately 47.58% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,978,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.36 million in SIBN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $41.05 million in SIBN stock with ownership of nearly -0.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SI-BONE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in SI-BONE Inc. [NASDAQ:SIBN] by around 3,229,438 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,241,028 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,647,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,118,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIBN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,413,428 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 98,030 shares during the same period.