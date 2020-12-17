Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Revenue clocked in at $12.61 billion, up 4.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] closed the trading session at $22.39 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.2177, while the highest price level was $22.84. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Nexsys Technologies Releases Clear HOI, a Groundbreaking Homeowners Insurance Verification Tool, to All Mortgage Lenders.

Nexsys Technologies, a FinTech company and subsidiary of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) that provides a suite of essential tech solutions for mortgage origination and closing, officially released its Clear HOI platform to mortgage lenders nationwide. Clear HOI digitizes and automates the communication between mortgage lenders and homeowners insurance (HOI) companies. Nexsys has spent more than a year refining the solution with its sister company, Rocket Mortgage, while adding many of the largest insurance providers to the platform. The tool is now available for any lender looking to streamline their mortgage process.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

While much of the mortgage experience has shifted online, the verification of homeowners insurance has remained an inefficient step in the transaction that requires both parties to manually confirm if insurance is in place for every home purchase and refinance – sometimes taking days to complete. Clear HOI eliminates this burdensome process and replaces it with a digital solution to verify insurance in a matter of minutes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.09 percent and weekly performance of 6.32 percent. The stock has performed -1.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.24M shares, RKT reached to a volume of 10226098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 131.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.97, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.61. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 451.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 25.45%.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 68.70% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,757,822, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,508,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.89 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $122.22 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 78,739,470 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,739,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,739,470 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.