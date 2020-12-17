Thursday, December 17, 2020
RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] Stock trading around $19.20 per share: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

RMG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: RMG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.48%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Meeting Date of December 28, 2020.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) announced that the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between RMG and Romeo Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Romeo Power”) has been set for Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Holders of record of RMG common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the virtual meeting to approve the proposed transaction and may cast their vote electronically by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/233514185. If you hold your shares through a bank or broker then you should reach out to your bank or broker for assistance in voting your shares.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210006106/en/.

Over the last 12 months, RMG stock rose by 95.12%.

The market cap for the stock reached $542.21 million, with 28.75 million shares outstanding and 23.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, RMG stock reached a trading volume of 2045379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for RMG Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RMG Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

RMG Stock Performance Analysis:

RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, RMG shares gained by 88.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RMG Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RMG is now -0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] managed to generate an average of $417,217 per employee.RMG Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] Insider Position Details

Positions in RMG Acquisition Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in RMG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:RMG] by around 5,660,599 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,750 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,333,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,583,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,550,463 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 434,680 shares during the same period.

