Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is 73.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) announced that data related to TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets will be presented in two poster presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held virtually December 5-8, 2020. The poster presentations will be made available on the event’s website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting on Saturday, December 5 at 7:30am PT.

Rigel will present an analysis of long-term safety data on fostamatinib in more than 3,500 patients at various dosing regimens with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or rheumatoid arthritis (RA). No new safety signals nor cumulative toxicity were observed with up to 62 months (5.2 years) of continuous treatment in ITP patients and up to 81 months (6.8 years) of continuous treatment in RA patients.

A sum of 9915121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $3.84 and dropped to a low of $3.185 until finishing in the latest session at $3.71.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIGL stock. On March 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RIGL shares from 9 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.91. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 35.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.99 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.53 and a Gross Margin at +98.47. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.83.

Return on Total Capital for RIGL is now -69.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.48. Additionally, RIGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] managed to generate an average of -$410,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIGL.

There are presently around $519 million, or 85.50% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,207,403, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,194,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.79 million in RIGL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $50.9 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly -12.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 16,829,769 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 22,564,343 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 100,392,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,786,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,058,187 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,395,575 shares during the same period.