RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] – find out why.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NBSE] gained 12.67% on the last trading session, reaching $9.07 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2020 that NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical In Vivo Data for PATrOL™-enabled Anti-gene for the Treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1.

In vivo data after single-dose IV administration demonstrate engagement with DMPK mRNA and broad rescue of mis-splicing across key transcripts.

Findings provide support for hypothesized mechanism of action of anti-gene, which is designed to not degrade the DMPK transcript.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. represents 21.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $215.78 million with the latest information. NBSE stock price has been found in the range of $8.50 to $9.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 181.72K shares, NBSE reached a trading volume of 1044658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for NBSE stock

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.84. With this latest performance, NBSE shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 8.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NBSE is now -249.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -257.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -257.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -223.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.23. Additionally, NBSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE] managed to generate an average of -$2,995,361 per employee.NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -664.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBSE.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NBSE]

There are presently around $61 million, or 36.10% of NBSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBSE stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2,027,027, which is approximately 6.505% of the company’s market cap and around 21.97% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 916,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.31 million in NBSE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.22 million in NBSE stock with ownership of nearly -2.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NBSE] by around 1,816,513 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 971,498 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,926,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,714,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBSE stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 471,668 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 569,162 shares during the same period.