Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Stock trading around $68.40 per share: What’s Next?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.06 per share, or a rate of $0.24 per share on an annualized basis, which represents a 20% increase from Quanta’s last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2020. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on January 4, 2021.

About Quanta ServicesQuanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta’s comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

It opened the trading session at $68.61, the shares rose to $69.22 and dropped to $67.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PWR points out that the company has recorded 78.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -187.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, PWR reached to a volume of 4593179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $71.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Quanta Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Quanta Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, PWR shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.93, while it was recorded at 70.25 for the last single week of trading, and 46.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +12.70. Quanta Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.32.

Return on Total Capital for PWR is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.89. Additionally, PWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] managed to generate an average of $9,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Quanta Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quanta Services Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services Inc. go to 12.04%.

There are presently around $8,590 million, or 94.00% of PWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,418,910, which is approximately -2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,047,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $892.45 million in PWR stocks shares; and PECONIC PARTNERS LLC, currently with $388.68 million in PWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quanta Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR] by around 9,595,911 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 11,057,648 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 104,930,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,584,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,971,659 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,716 shares during the same period.