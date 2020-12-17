PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] Revenue clocked in at $126.90 million, down -8.79% YTD: What’s Next?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] gained 15.53% or 3.61 points to close at $26.86 with a heavy trading volume of 1092895 shares. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Paltalk Inc.’s Initial Investments in New Advertising Partnerships Yield Growth in Advertising Impressions.

via NewMediaWire — Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk”, the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, announced that its recent advertising partnerships with PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic”) (NASDAQ: PUBM), and others have helped to drive over three times year-over-year growth in paid desktop advertising impressions in the Company’s Paltalk video community compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. PubMatic and the other companies that Paltalk is working with provide advertising solutions that are proving to be particularly beneficial for the Paltalk desktop application. Camfrog is expected to integrate these solutions before year end 2020 as well.

“As part of our refocus and reinvestment in our core business, we have revamped our desktop advertising programs in order to drive more paid desktop advertising impressions in a scalable and cost-effective way. Our advertising partnerships with sell-side platform PubMatic and the other companies that we’re working with, launched in the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year, have helped us to increase paid desktop advertising impressions by over three times compared to the same period last year,” said Jason Katz, Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, Inc. “We are encouraged by the initial results of our advertising partnerships and plan to continue to work with PubMatic and other innovators in the field to refine and enhance our advertising strategy.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, PUBM reached to a volume of 1092895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.05.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.09 and a Gross Margin at +68.91. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.39.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 13.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.