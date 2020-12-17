Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Revenue clocked in at $12.30 million, up 444.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] price plunged by -6.36 percent to reach at -$1.46. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Ocular TherapeutixTM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Ocular Therapeutix™, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,725,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $80.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 558,750 shares in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A sum of 3653343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares reached a high of $24.30 and dropped to a low of $21.25 until finishing in the latest session at $21.49.

The one-year OCUL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.16. The average equity rating for OCUL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. On May 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OCUL shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 121.97.

OCUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 55.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 448.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.97 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.11, while it was recorded at 21.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

OCUL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $855 million, or 56.30% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,984,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.74 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $87.77 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 12.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 4,098,944 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,974,977 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,715,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,789,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 320,408 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,395,003 shares during the same period.