New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $40

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NFE] loss -15.74% on the last trading session, reaching $47.79 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2020 that New Fortress Energy Announces Pricing of $250 Million of Senior Secured Notes.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of additional 6.750% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Additional Notes”). The Additional Notes will be issued at an issue price equal to 105.25% of principal, plus accrued interest from and including September 2, 2020. There are $1,000.0 million 6.750% senior secured notes due 2025 outstanding as of the date hereof. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is subject to certain limited conditions.

The Additional Notes and the guarantees thereof were offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside of the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Additional Notes and the guarantees thereof will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

New Fortress Energy Inc. represents 170.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.96 billion with the latest information. NFE stock price has been found in the range of $47.53 to $52.565.

If compared to the average trading volume of 536.15K shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 3515242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on NFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 90.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for NFE stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 28.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.24, while it was recorded at 52.50 for the last single week of trading, and 25.33 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.23 and a Gross Margin at -15.37. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.88.

Return on Total Capital for NFE is now -23.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 730.94. Additionally, NFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 730.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] managed to generate an average of -$168,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.New Fortress Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Fortress Energy Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFE.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]

There are presently around $3,227 million, or 40.20% of NFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 34,701,279, which is approximately -3.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 13,399,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $640.35 million in NFE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $237.35 million in NFE stock with ownership of nearly 5526.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Fortress Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NFE] by around 8,683,214 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,341,924 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 54,508,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,533,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,264,263 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,197 shares during the same period.