Needham slashes price target on Magnite Inc. [MGNI] – find out why.

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.93%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Asiaray Officially Launches DOOH Programmatic Transaction Platform with The Trade Desk and Magnite.

To reach online marketers worldwide and create synergies across OOH and online platforms.

Asiaray Media Group Limited (“Asiaray” or the “Group”; stock code: 1993), an outstanding out-of-home (“OOH”) media company with a strategic focus on airport, metro line and high speed rail line advertising, has announced the launch of its Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) programmatic transaction platform with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Magnite Inc. (formerly known as the Rubicon Project and Telaria), marking a significant milestone for the Group. The cooperation will enable Asiaray to programmatically trade its DOOH display and video inventory across offline and online platforms providing an opportunity to capture the attention of worldwide marketers.

Over the last 12 months, MGNI stock rose by 183.29%. The one-year Magnite Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.5. The average equity rating for MGNI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.21 billion, with 110.42 million shares outstanding and 106.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, MGNI stock reached a trading volume of 2813132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09.

MGNI Stock Performance Analysis:

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 75.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.02 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 8.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magnite Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.29.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.11. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$57,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MGNI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnite Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNI.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,646 million, or 75.80% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 10,023,076, which is approximately 27.551% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,454,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.56 million in MGNI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100.18 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly -7.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 21,785,697 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 11,977,505 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 49,943,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,707,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,957,025 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,308,665 shares during the same period.